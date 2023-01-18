New Year colorful DC Gold Cup Girls Sports Festival begins in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :New Year Deputy Commissioner Gold Cup Girls Sports Festival got under way here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex under the aegis of district administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda on Wednesday.

Athletes from various educational institutions hailing from District Charsadda are participating in six different Games including Athletics, Tug-of-War, Badminton, Hockey, Netball and traditional female Game "Chendero".

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, who was the chief guest on this occasion, formally inaugurated the Festival, which is the first one at Abdul Wali Khan in connection with the new year celebration.

Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, District Sports Officer Tahsin Ullah, Principal Aspire Grammars school Faiza Gul, Incharge Sports Government Girls middle School Ibrahim Zai Maria, PET Shahnaz of Govt Girls Middle School Tariqabad, Momina of Govt Girls School Daluatpura, international kabaddi players Shabbir Ahmad and Malang Jan, coaches athletic Zia Jan and Adnan Khan, former international athlete Shabana Khan, Miss Nousheen of Peace School and College, Charsadda, players, and large number of spectators were also present.

The ceremony was started with the March Past of all participating eight teams participating in six different Games including Tug of War, Table Tennis, Hockey, Badminton, Netball, Athletic and traditional "Chendero" Games.

The smart little girls of Aspire Grammar School System, Govt Girls Middle School Tariqabad and Government Girls High School Daulatpura, Charsadda presented a welcome tableaus, followed by an excellent PT Display of Govt Girls Middle School Ibrahimzai and Government Girls High School Daulatpura.

The welcome of kids and PT show enthralled the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands.

The Band Display of Govt Girls Middle School Tariqabad also mesmerizes the large number of spectators including the guests.

On the opening day, Govt Girls Degree College No. 1, Peace College, Govt Girls Degree College Dargai won their respective matches in the Tug-of-War on the opening day while New Muslim School and College got a bye.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Qasim Ali Khan while addressing the opening ceremony said that women are contributing to the development of the country by working side by side with men in all areas of life. Opportunities are being provided so that they should also come up and excel their name at national and international levels.

The festival is a link in this series and more events will be organized. Last year, he said 191 different sports events including some of the National Junior and National Senior Championship hosted in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex and this year efforts would be made to hold more than 300 sporting activities for both male and female players.

He said that the girls will express their talents in the festival and move forward with a positive and healthy mindset. He said now sports is the integral part of education and urged the girls players to do their hard work so that they could get fame for the motherland.

Along with curricular activities, extra-curricular activities are also being promoted, which will bring out new talent and talented players. Going forward, they will represent the province at the national and international levels. He said that the women who took positions in various events in the three-day festival will be awarded with prizes including Rs. 10,000 for winner of each of the six Games, Rs. 7000 for the runners-up and Rs. 5000 to the 3rd position holders.