New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

A franchise in the US Masters T10 cricket league, ignites excitement among Pakistan cricket fans.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2023) The New York Warriors, a franchise in the US Masters T10 cricket league, is thrilled to announce the arrival of cricket legends Misbah Ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, and Abdur Rehman to the team. This exciting development is set to ignite the passion of Pakistani cricket fans in the United States and showcases the New York Warriors' commitment to promoting cricket and fostering cultural exchange.

The New York Warriors, under the guidance of Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed, have meticulously strategized to build a formidable team that covers all aspects of the game. The addition of top-notch players has provided a solid foundation for the team, with strong batting options from the top order down to number four. However, the team acknowledges that the bowling lineup remains an area that needs further attention.

The team's logo, a powerful yellow lion, symbolizes the Warriors' unwavering strength and courage, inspiring fear in opponents and confidence in fans. The lion's commanding presence underscores the team's focus and commitment, making it a memorable and iconic symbol of the team's strength, skill, and unwavering determination to succeed.

Muhammad Kamran Awan, a Pakistani entrepreneur with co-founders Preet Kamal, Husnain Bajwa and Gurmeet Singh are the major driving force behind this initiative. Kamran efforts not only promote cricket but also foster cultural exchange and provide an opportunity for talented Pakistani cricketers to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Through his vision and determination, he is carving a path for Pakistan's cricketing success in the United States.

The New York Warriors' initiative is more than just a cricket league; it's a platform for cultural exchange. It's an opportunity for Pakistani cricket fans in the United States to connect with their roots and for American cricket fans to experience the thrill and excitement of Pakistani cricket.

On the morning of Saturday, July 22, 2023, #LetsgoWarriors, Muhammad Kamran Awan, and US Master T10 League started trending on Twitter in Pakistan and kept trending for the next three hours. #LetsgoWarriors reached more than 2.1 million users, Muhammad Kamran Awan reached 1.8 million users, and US Master T10 League reached 443.7 thousand users. Collectively, these trending topics reached more than 4.5 million users, demonstrating the immense excitement and anticipation for the New York Warriors among Pakistani cricket fans.

The New York Warriors are ready to pounce and make their mark in the US Masters T10 cricket league. Stay tuned for more updates and join us in this exciting journey of cricket. New York Warriors Website and its Twitter containing the latest information have thrilled the fans.