UrduPoint.com

New Yorkers Win Fundraising Football C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

New Yorkers win Fundraising Football C'ship

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :New Yorkers bagged the Fundraising Football Championship organized by Urtasker in collaboration with Leisure Leagues and World Group for the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

The twin cities saw a fantastic football championship final between both teams, New Yorkers seized the moment and won the 7th Urtasker Football Championship on penalty kicks.

A 2-1 win on penalties against Urtasker Hawks was enough for New Yorkers to clinch the title in the championship. There were 12 pool matches among eight teams, and the qualifiers played in the semifinals and final. The other teams included Pindi Badshah, Black Panthers, Digital Squad, Jhelum Stallions, Markhor, and Urtasker United.

Zeeshan Riaz (Chief Operating Officer, Urtasker) said these events were imperative for improving mental and physical health. He thanked Leisure Leagues and World Group for joining and promoting the football game in Pakistan and letting players showcase their talent. He also vowed to arrange more athletic events to encourage the sports culture in Pakistan.

Moreover, Urtasker organized a side football match for under-12 children to demonstrate their sporty talent and showcase their athleticism. Urtasker Group of Companies emphasizes and boost sports activities in collaboration with other stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Sports Jhelum

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

18 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

18 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

18 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.