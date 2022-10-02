ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :New Yorkers bagged the Fundraising Football Championship organized by Urtasker in collaboration with Leisure Leagues and World Group for the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

The twin cities saw a fantastic football championship final between both teams, New Yorkers seized the moment and won the 7th Urtasker Football Championship on penalty kicks.

A 2-1 win on penalties against Urtasker Hawks was enough for New Yorkers to clinch the title in the championship. There were 12 pool matches among eight teams, and the qualifiers played in the semifinals and final. The other teams included Pindi Badshah, Black Panthers, Digital Squad, Jhelum Stallions, Markhor, and Urtasker United.

Zeeshan Riaz (Chief Operating Officer, Urtasker) said these events were imperative for improving mental and physical health. He thanked Leisure Leagues and World Group for joining and promoting the football game in Pakistan and letting players showcase their talent. He also vowed to arrange more athletic events to encourage the sports culture in Pakistan.

Moreover, Urtasker organized a side football match for under-12 children to demonstrate their sporty talent and showcase their athleticism. Urtasker Group of Companies emphasizes and boost sports activities in collaboration with other stakeholders.