New Zealand 125-4 at tea, need 159 to win first Test

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Skipper Kane Williamson stood unbeaten on 24 as New Zealand reached 125 for four at tea chasing 284 on day five of the opening Test against India on Monday.

Ross Taylor fell lbw off Ravindra Jadeja for two as the teams went into the break in Kanpur.

Tom Latham departed for 52 off Ravichandran Ashwin after the opener frustrated the Indian bowlers with key stands including 76 with overnight partner William Somerville, who made 36.

New Zealand need another 159 to win the first of the two Tests, or bat out the final session for a draw.