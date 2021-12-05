Mumbai, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand finished 140-5 on day three of the second Test in Mumbai on Sunday while chasing a daunting 540 after Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel stood out with 14 wickets.

Henry Nicholls, on 36, and Rachin Ravindra, on two, were batting after Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (3-27) and Axar Patel rattled the New Zealand top-order. Daryl Mitchell made 60.