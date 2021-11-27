New Zealand 197-2 at lunch against India on day three

Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday denied Will Young his maiden century on the third day of the first Test as New Zealand reached 197-2 at lunch in reply to India's 345

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday denied Will Young his maiden century on the third day of the first Test as New Zealand reached 197-2 at lunch in reply to India's 345.

Young fell for 89 after a 151-run partnership with Tom Latham, still unbeaten on 82. Captain Kane Williamson fell for 18 just before the break to Umesh Yadav.