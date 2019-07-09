UrduPoint.com
New Zealand 211-5 V India As Rain Stops Play In World Cup Semi

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:36 PM

New Zealand 211-5 v India as rain stops play in World Cup semi

New Zealand reached 211-5 off 46.1 overs before rain stopped play in their World Cup semi-final against India at Old Trafford on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand reached 211-5 off 46.1 overs before rain stopped play in their World Cup semi-final against India at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ross Taylor was 67 not out and Tom Latham three not out when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to take the players off the field at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) with 23 balls of the scheduled 50 overs in the innings left.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had earlier made 67 after winning the toss, with Jasprit Bumrah (1-25 off eight overs) leading a disciplined India bowling attack.

There are an additional two hours' playing time in which to complete the match on Tuesday and a reserve day has also been scheduled for Wednesday.

But the reserve day will only come into operation if the minimum 20 overs-per-side match needed for a result under the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected games cannot be finished on Tuesday.

In that case, the match would continue Wednesday from where it left off rather than be re-started.

But if a 20 overs per side match cannot be completed on Wednesday as well, India would go through to Sunday's final at Lord's on the basis of having finished first to New Zealand's fourth in the 10-team group stage.

No reserve days were scheduled for the group matches of this World Cup, which has already featured a record four washouts.

Tournament hosts England and reigning champions Australia will contest the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday, with that match able to continue on to Friday if a reserve day is required.

