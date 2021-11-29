New Zealand 79-1 at lunch against India on day five

Tom Latham and William Somerville remained unbeaten as New Zealand reached 79 for one while chasing 284 for victory on day five of the opening Test against India on Monday

Latham (35) and nightwatchman Somerville (36) put on an unbeaten stand of 76 to deny India a wicket in the first session in Kanpur. The Kiwis need another 205 runs to win the first of the two Tests.