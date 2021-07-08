New Zealand All Blacks team named to play Fiji

Dunedin, New Zealand, July 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The New Zealand All Blacks team named Thursday to play Fiji in the first Test in Dunedin on Saturday: New Zealand (15-1)Jordie Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith (capt); Hoskins Sotutu, Ethan Blackadder, Shannon Frizell; Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan.