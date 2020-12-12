New Zealand all out for 460

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand were all out in their first innings for 460 with Henry Nicholls producing a career best 174 on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington on Saturday.

New Zealand resumed the day at 294 for six and added a further 166 in a whirlwind 30 overs.

The bulk of the big hitting came from Neil Wagner, who was unbeaten on a career best 66 off 42 deliveries when the innings ended.

He hit eight fours and four sixes.

Nicholls added 57 to his overnight 117 before he was the second to last wicket to fall, caught at midwicket by a diving Shamarh Brooks to give Roston Chase his first wicket.

Kyle Jamieson contributed 20, Tim Southee 11 and Trent Boult hit one six in a three ball stay at the crease.

For the West Indies Shannon Gabriel took three for 93 and Alzarri Joseph finished with three for 109.