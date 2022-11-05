UrduPoint.com

New Zealand And England Move Into Semi-finals Of T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :New Zealand and England secured their semi-final spots at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

New Zealand who topped Group 1 by net-run-rate will play the second-placed team from Group 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday, 9 November, said the information made available here on Saturday by the information cricket council.

England who finished second in Group 1 will play the winners of Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday, 10 November.

There is still everything to play for in Group 2 as the fight for qualification continues.

The final semi-final spots will be decided on Sunday as South Africa face the Netherlands in Adelaide at 10h30 followed by Pakistan versus Bangladesh at 14h30. India then play Zimbabwe in Melbourne in the last group game of the event starting at 19h00.

9 November - Semi-Final 1 – New Zealand v Group 2 runner up - Sydney Cricket Ground at 19h00 (Australian Eastern Daylight Time)10 November – Semi-Final 2 – England v Group 2 winner - Adelaide Oval at 18h30 (Australian Central Daylight Time).

