New Zealand Announce First Pakistan Tour In 18 Years

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 02:33 PM

New Zealand announce first Pakistan tour in 18 years

New Zealand are set to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series in September and October, visiting for the time since 2003, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday on its website

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand are set to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series in September and October, visiting for the time since 2003, the International cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday on its website.

The tour is set to start on September 17 with the first ODI in Rawalpindi, with subsequent ODIs to be played on September 19 and 21.

The teams will then move to Lahore for the five-match T20I series, starting from September 25.

