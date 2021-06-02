New Zealand bat against England in first Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first Test at a sun-drenched Lord's on Wednesday in a match that marks the return of spectators to Test cricket in England

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first Test at a sun-drenched Lord's on Wednesday in a match that marks the return of spectators to Test cricket in England.

The crowd is limited to 6,500, after international matches during the 2020 season were played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England gave debuts to Gloucestershire wicketkeeper/batsman James Bracey and Sussex fast bowler Ollie Robinson.

Bracey came into the side for the first of this two-match series after England decided to rest Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow after their Indian Premier League stints, with Ben Foakes -- England's keeper for the bulk of their 3-1 series loss in India earlier this year -- ruled out with a torn hamstring.

Robinson came into the side following injuries to Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, with the hosts once again opting for a new-ball pairing of their two most successful all-time Test bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who is vice-captain in Stokes' absence.

Anderson's 161 Test appearance saw him equal the England record of retired former captain Alastair Cook, with express quick Mark Wood also in the XI.

But England decided against including a specialist spinner, with left-armer Jack Leach omitted from a side where captain Joe Root had the option to bowl his own off-breaks.

New Zealand, as previously announced by Williamson, gave a Test debut to opener Devon Conway.

The Black Caps, who after this series face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton, did include a spinner in Mitchell Santner, with alll-rounder Colin de Grandhomme back in the XI.

But they were without experienced left-arm quick Trent Boult, granted family time in New Zealand after his IPL stint.

New Zealand were bidding for just their second win in a Test at Lord's in what was also their first match at the 'home of cricket' since their agonising Super Over loss to England in a 2019 50-over World Cup final where the scores were tied at the end of normal play.

Teams: England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard IllingworthMatch referee: Chris Broad (ENG)