New Zealand Beat Argentina 36-13 In Rugby Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:54 AM

An under-strength but still ominous New Zealand inflicted a fourth straight Rugby Championship defeat on Argentina Saturday, with the All Blacks cruising to a 36-13 victory in Brisbane

Tupou Vaa'i bagged a brace with Patrick Tuipulotu, TJ Perenara, and Samisoni Taukei'aho also crossing in a game that could have been worse for Los Pumas, as New Zealand had three tries disallowed.

