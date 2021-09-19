New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

An under-strength but still ominous New Zealand inflicted a fourth straight Rugby Championship defeat on Argentina Saturday, with the All Blacks cruising to a 36-13 victory in Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :An under-strength but still ominous New Zealand inflicted a fourth straight Rugby Championship defeat on Argentina Saturday, with the All Blacks cruising to a 36-13 victory in Brisbane.

Tupou Vaa'i bagged a brace with Patrick Tuipulotu, TJ Perenara, and Samisoni Taukei'aho also crossing in a game that could have been worse for Los Pumas, as New Zealand had three tries disallowed.