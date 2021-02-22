UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Beat Australia By 53 Runs In First T20

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:06 PM

New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs in first T20

Devon Conway inspired New Zealand to a 53-run win over Australia in the opening Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Monday

Christchurch (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Devon Conway inspired New Zealand to a 53-run win over Australia in the opening Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Monday.

Conway smashed an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls as the Black Caps overcame a shaky start to finish on 184 for five after losing the toss and being put in to bat.

In reply, Australia were all out for 131 after 17.3 overs, with Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi taking four wickets for 28 Jhye Richardson, fresh from signing a multi-million Dollar Indian Premier League contract, was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking two for 31.

But the tourists could not dislodge Conway, whose 59-ball knock included 10 fours and three sixes, helping the Black Caps bounce back from 19 for three.

Australia suffered a horror show early in their innings, as seamers Tim Southee and Trent Boult tore through the top order.

Luckless debutant Josh Philippe departed for two after sending a top-edge skyward.

But old campaigners such as skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell also failed to deal with the swinging ball and the tourists were soon four for 19.

Mitch Marsh top-scored with 45 and Ashton Agar contributed 23 a string of batting failures gave New Zealand a comfortable win.

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Indian Premier League Christchurch Conway All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

US official praises UAE for outstanding organisati ..

11 minutes ago

Japan-UAE cooperation can establish hydrogen, ammo ..

11 minutes ago

Texas Bans Cutting Off Power for Bill Debts Amid L ..

28 minutes ago

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN ch ..

32 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.30 a barrel ..

41 minutes ago

Islamabad Bulls wins Kashmir Solidarity basketball ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.