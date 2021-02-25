New Zealand beat Australia in second T20 international

Dunedin, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand defeated Australia by four runs in the second Twenty20 international at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

The Black Caps finished their 20 overs at 219 for seven off the back of a blistering 97 from Martin Guptill after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

Australia came close with a spirited fightback led by Marcus Stoinis' 78 from 37 balls but fell just short, ending their innings on 215 for eight.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0.