New Zealand Beat Britain To Defend America's Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Emirates Team New Zealand completed a commanding 7-2 victory over Ineos Britannia on Saturday to defend the America's Cup
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Emirates Team New Zealand completed a commanding 7-2 victory over Ineos Britannia on Saturday to defend the America's Cup.
The dominant Kiwis lifted the world's oldest international sporting trophy for the third consecutive time after beating their British opponents by 37 seconds in the ninth race off Barcelona to end the best-of-13 series.
New Zealand raced into a 4-0 lead in the 37th edition of the competition before Britain fought back with two victories on Wednesday.
However the Kiwis responded with three points in a row to clinch a third straight victory after their successes in 2017 and 2021, the country's fifth triumph in the competition.
"What an amazing feeling, it's been a tough battle all week, but an amazing scoreline and I'm proud of the way the team kept battling today," said Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling.
"It's still just sinking in... what an awesome day, Barcelona's just been absolutely amazing, what an amazing feeling."
The ninth race was delayed by 40 minutes because of light wind conditions but eventually began with Ineos knowing they needed to win five straight races to lift the trophy.
The British boat crossed the start line a knot faster than their opponents and the teams exchanged the lead until New Zealand pulled ahead by 200 metres at the first gate.
The Kiwis extended their lead to 22 seconds by the second mark but Ineos continued to fight relentlessly and cut the gap to 69 metres at one point in the fourth leg.
The right side of the course offered higher pressure and New Zealand did a good job of defending it, denying Britain a way back in.
Skipper Ben Ainslie and Ineos, bankrolled by billionaire Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, needed a miracle like the comeback from 8-1 down to win Oracle Team USA the America's Cup in 2013, but it was not forthcoming.
Britain have still never won the competition which started 173 years ago with a race around the Isle of Wight.
"A huge well done to Team New Zealand, what an amazing campaign and team, and in my view they are the best team ever in the America's Cup," said Ainslie.
"At the end of the day the better team won.
"This is not going to be the end of the journey for us, we set out 10 years ago to win the America's Cup, we're getting closer each time.
"The trick is to keep going and get it home the next time."
Recent Stories
Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of j ..
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
Grow Green Network Demands ADB tor revisit Fossil Fuel Financing
Two lives lost in Indus River drowning
GCUF to hold International Microbiology Conference on Nov 13-15
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) organizes awareness sess ..
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
More Stories From Sports
-
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi7 hours ago
-
US budget deficit widens to $1.8 tn, third highest on record11 hours ago
-
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England22 hours ago
-
New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph1 day ago
-
Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants1 day ago
-
Noman, Sajid equal 52-year-old test record with 20 wickets1 day ago
-
Sports carnival kicks off to offer chance to 4000 young girls to exhibit talent1 day ago
-
Difficult batting conditions, missed opportunities cost a lot, says Ben Stokes1 day ago
-
Team confident to win series: Sajid Khan1 day ago
-
Britain's Lammy hopes for 'constructive' dialogue with China1 day ago
-
Sports carnival kicks off to offer chance to 4000 young girls to exhibit talent1 day ago