New Zealand Beat Britain To Defend America's Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2024 | 07:44 PM
The jubilant crew of Emirates Team New Zealand sprayed each other with champagne after completing a commanding 7-2 victory over Ineos Britannia on Saturday to defend the America's Cup
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The jubilant crew of Emirates Team New Zealand sprayed each other with champagne after completing a commanding 7-2 victory over Ineos Britannia on Saturday to defend the America's Cup.
The dominant Kiwis lifted the world's oldest international sporting trophy for the third consecutive time after beating their British opponents by 37 seconds in the ninth race off Barcelona to end the best-of-13 series.
New Zealand raced into a 4-0 lead in the 37th edition of the competition before Britain fought back with two victories on Wednesday.
However the Kiwis responded with three points in a row to clinch a third straight victory after their successes in 2017 and 2021, the country's fifth triumph in the competition.
"What an amazing feeling, it's been a tough battle all week, but an amazing scoreline and I'm proud of the way the team kept battling today," said Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling.
"It's still just sinking in... what an awesome day, Barcelona's just been amazing, what an amazing feeling.
"
New Zealand are the first nation to lift the trophy in three consecutive editions since the United States in 1987, 1988 and 1992.
The second generation of AC75 foiling boats has reduced the differences between the teams, but New Zealand consistently read the wind conditions better.
Burling was the youngest helmsman to win the 'Auld Mug', winning it in 2017 at 26, and then skippering the team to a superb title defence four years later before triumphing this year.
"It's pretty special, being involved in this team has been a huge journey, I've loved every minute of it and closing it out today," said New Zealand helmsman Nathan Outteridge.
"It's been a big dream for a long time, it's awesome to be here with everyone and achieve it."
The ninth race was delayed by 40 minutes because of light wind conditions but eventually began with Ineos knowing they needed to win five straight races to lift the trophy.
Recent Stories
Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of j ..
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
Grow Green Network Demands ADB tor revisit Fossil Fuel Financing
Two lives lost in Indus River drowning
GCUF to hold International Microbiology Conference on Nov 13-15
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) organizes awareness sess ..
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
More Stories From Sports
-
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi7 hours ago
-
US budget deficit widens to $1.8 tn, third highest on record11 hours ago
-
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England22 hours ago
-
New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph1 day ago
-
Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants1 day ago
-
Noman, Sajid equal 52-year-old test record with 20 wickets1 day ago
-
Sports carnival kicks off to offer chance to 4000 young girls to exhibit talent1 day ago
-
Difficult batting conditions, missed opportunities cost a lot, says Ben Stokes1 day ago
-
Team confident to win series: Sajid Khan1 day ago
-
Britain's Lammy hopes for 'constructive' dialogue with China1 day ago
-
Sports carnival kicks off to offer chance to 4000 young girls to exhibit talent1 day ago