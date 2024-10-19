The jubilant crew of Emirates Team New Zealand sprayed each other with champagne after completing a commanding 7-2 victory over Ineos Britannia on Saturday to defend the America's Cup

The dominant Kiwis lifted the world's oldest international sporting trophy for the third consecutive time after beating their British opponents by 37 seconds in the ninth race off Barcelona to end the best-of-13 series.

New Zealand raced into a 4-0 lead in the 37th edition of the competition before Britain fought back with two victories on Wednesday.

However the Kiwis responded with three points in a row to clinch a third straight victory after their successes in 2017 and 2021, the country's fifth triumph in the competition.

"What an amazing feeling, it's been a tough battle all week, but an amazing scoreline and I'm proud of the way the team kept battling today," said Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling.

"It's still just sinking in... what an awesome day, Barcelona's just been amazing, what an amazing feeling.

New Zealand are the first nation to lift the trophy in three consecutive editions since the United States in 1987, 1988 and 1992.

The second generation of AC75 foiling boats has reduced the differences between the teams, but New Zealand consistently read the wind conditions better.

Burling was the youngest helmsman to win the 'Auld Mug', winning it in 2017 at 26, and then skippering the team to a superb title defence four years later before triumphing this year.

"It's pretty special, being involved in this team has been a huge journey, I've loved every minute of it and closing it out today," said New Zealand helmsman Nathan Outteridge.

"It's been a big dream for a long time, it's awesome to be here with everyone and achieve it."

The ninth race was delayed by 40 minutes because of light wind conditions but eventually began with Ineos knowing they needed to win five straight races to lift the trophy.