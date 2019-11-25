UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Beat England By Innings And 65 Runs In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

New Zealand beat England by innings and 65 runs in first Test

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs with fewer than 22 overs remaining on the final day of the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Monday.

England were all out for 197 in their second innings with New Zealand's Neil Wagner taking five for 44 and Mitchell Santner three for 53.

The second and final Test begins in Hamilton on Friday.

