New Zealand Beat England To Level T20 Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:40 AM

New Zealand beat England to level T20 series

Wellington, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A much-improved New Zealand bounced back to take the second Twenty20 international against England by 21 runs to level the series with three games remaining.

After being sent into bat, New Zealand made 176 for eight with Jimmy Neesham smacking 42 off 22 deliveries and Martin Guptill scoring 41 off 28.

England, who cruised to a seven-wicket win in the first match, were in with a chance at four for 91 in the 11th over before New Zealand captured the last six wickets to wrap up the innings with a ball to spare.

Dawid Malan made 39 and Chris Jordan 36 while New Zealand Mitchell Santner took three for 25.

The third match in the five-match series takes place in Nelson on Tuesday.

