New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in first Test

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets on day four of the first Test in Wellington on Monday to notch their 100th Test victory.

India, 183 behind on the first innings, resumed the day at 144 for four and were all out for 191 with Tim Southee taking five for 61.

New Zealand, who had a 183 run first innings lead, needed just 10 deliveries to reach their nine-run target.

The second and final Test begins in Christchurch on Saturday.