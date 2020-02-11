UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Beat India By Five Wickets To Sweep ODI Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

New Zealand beat India by five wickets to sweep ODI series

New Zealand defeated India by five wickets the third and final one-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday to claim a 3-0 series clean sweep

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand defeated India by five wickets the third and final one-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday to claim a 3-0 series clean sweep.

A KL Rahul century was not enough to save the tourists, who set a target of 297 which New Zealand reached thanks to half centuries for Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme.

The hosts finished on 300 for five with 17 balls to spare.

Related Topics

India Century KL Rahul Henry Nicholls Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

19 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

26 minutes ago

Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI se ..

4 minutes ago

Experienced Pumas prop Pieretto signs for Glasgow

4 minutes ago

Founder of S.Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo dies ..

4 minutes ago

Teenage girl commits suicide in Multan

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.