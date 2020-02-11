New Zealand beat India by five wickets to sweep ODI series

New Zealand defeated India by five wickets the third and final one-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday to claim a 3-0 series clean sweep

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand defeated India by five wickets the third and final one-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday to claim a 3-0 series clean sweep.

A KL Rahul century was not enough to save the tourists, who set a target of 297 which New Zealand reached thanks to half centuries for Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme.

The hosts finished on 300 for five with 17 balls to spare.