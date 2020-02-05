New Zealand Beat India By Four Wickets In First ODI
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:06 PM
New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first cricket one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday, finishing the high-scoring match at four for 348
Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first cricket one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday, finishing the high-scoring match at four for 348.
Veteran batsman Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten century as the Black Caps notched their first victory against Virat Kohli's touring Indians, after suffering a 5-0 whitewash in the Twenty20 series.