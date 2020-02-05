New Zealand beat India by four wickets in first ODI

New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first cricket one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday, finishing the high-scoring match at four for 348

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first cricket one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday, finishing the high-scoring match at four for 348.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten century as the Black Caps notched their first victory against Virat Kohli's touring Indians, after suffering a 5-0 whitewash in the Twenty20 series.