UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Beat India By Four Wickets In First ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

New Zealand beat India by four wickets in first ODI

New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first cricket one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday, finishing the high-scoring match at four for 348

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first cricket one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday, finishing the high-scoring match at four for 348.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten century as the Black Caps notched their first victory against Virat Kohli's touring Indians, after suffering a 5-0 whitewash in the Twenty20 series.

Related Topics

India Cricket Century Hamilton Virat Kohli New Zealand

Recent Stories

Zaira Wasim speaks up against atrocities in Occupi ..

4 minutes ago

Barca, Real, Bayern, Inter and Arsenal join stella ..

9 minutes ago

Cricket: New Zealand v India 1st ODI scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Corini sacked as Brescia coach

2 minutes ago

Russia Regrets, Understands Iran's Cancellation of ..

4 minutes ago

Transportation of flour banned in Lower Dir

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.