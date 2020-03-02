New Zealand beat India by seven wickets to sweep Test series

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :New Zealand beat India by seven wickets on day three of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday to sweep the series 2-0.

India, who resumed the day at 90 for six, were all out for 124.

New Zealand took 36 overs to reach their 132-run target with Tom Blundell top-scoring with 55 and Tom Latham out for 52.

New Zealand won the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets.