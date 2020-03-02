New Zealand Beat India By Seven Wickets To Sweep Test Series
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:10 AM
Christchurch, New Zealand, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :New Zealand beat India by seven wickets on day three of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday to sweep the series 2-0.
India, who resumed the day at 90 for six, were all out for 124.
New Zealand took 36 overs to reach their 132-run target with Tom Blundell top-scoring with 55 and Tom Latham out for 52.
New Zealand won the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets.