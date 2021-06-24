UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Beat India In World Test Championship Final

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:35 AM

New Zealand beat India in World Test Championship final

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday.

Set a victory target of just 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand finished on 140-2 in 45.5 after the match was extended into the reserve sixth day after two days' play were completely washed out.

Related Topics

India World Southampton New Zealand

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

5 minutes ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

15 minutes ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

15 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

15 minutes ago

Bangladesh recall wicketkeeper Nurul for Zimbabwe ..

15 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.