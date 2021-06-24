New Zealand beat India in World Test Championship final

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday.

Set a victory target of just 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand finished on 140-2 in 45.5 after the match was extended into the reserve sixth day after two days' play were completely washed out.