New Zealand Beat India In World Test Championship Final
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:35 AM
Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday.
Set a victory target of just 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand finished on 140-2 in 45.5 after the match was extended into the reserve sixth day after two days' play were completely washed out.