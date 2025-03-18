New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20I match

(@Abdulla99267510)

Kiwis successfully chased 136-run target in 13th over at Dunedin ground

DUNEDIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in hand in the second T20I match as it successfully chased target of 136 runs at Dunedin ground on Tuesday.

Pakistan set a 136-run target after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Earlier, the toss for the match got delayed due to rain. However, later the match was reduced to 15 overs per innings.

In the second match of the 5-match T20I series, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field against Pakistan.

Pakistan's start against New Zealand wasn't ideal as the first wicket fell for just 1 run. Opener Hassan Nawaz was dismissed for a duck. After that, Mohammad Haris also couldn’t stay long at the crease and was dismissed for 11 runs at a total of 19 runs.

Pakistan's third wicket fell at 50 runs, with Irfan Khan being dismissed for 11 runs.

The fourth wicket fell soon after, at 52 runs, with Khushdil Shah scoring just 2 runs before being dismissed.

Pakistan's fifth wicket fell at 76 runs as Captain Salman Agha scored 46 runs from 28 balls before getting out. Shadab Khan made 26 runs off 14 balls but was dismissed at a total of 110 runs.

Pakistan's seventh wicket fell at 111 runs, with Jehandad Khan being dismissed for a duck. The eighth wicket fell at 114 runs, with Abdul Samad scoring just 11 runs. The ninth wicket fell at 135 runs, when Haris Rauf was run out after scoring just 1 run.

For the second T20, there was one change in the national team. Spinner Abrar Ahmed was replaced by Haris Rauf, who made his return to the team.

It may be mentioned here that New Zealand, the host, now led the 5-match series against Pakistan with a 2-0 advantage.