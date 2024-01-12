New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Babar Azam’s 57 runs could not help Pakistan chase the target of 227 runs set by Kiwis.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) In the first match of the 5-T20 series, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 46 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Despite efforts by Badar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan fell short in chasing New Zealand's target of 227 runs.

Fakhar Zaman's attempt to hit big resulted in a crucial mistake, getting caught out by the bowler, and he could only manage to score 15 runs. Opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan, on the other hand, successfully contributed with 25 runs.

In batting, Asif Ali scored 24 runs off 17 balls. Former captain Babar Azam played well, scoring 57 runs off 35 balls, but couldn't secure a win. Pakistan lost wickets regularly, with Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf getting out cheaply.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee took 4 wickets, Adam Milne and Ben Sears took 2 wickets each. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20 match, but the home team's batting struggled early on.

After winning the toss, New Zealand's openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway began the innings, but Conway got out at zero, caught by Faheem Ashraf off Aamer Jamal's bowling.

Following Conway's dismissal, Allen fell victim to Abbas Afridi, scoring 34 runs.

Pakistan's fielders dropped two catches of captain Kane Williamson, but he eventually fell to a catch by Fakhar Zaman off the bowling of Abbas Afridi, scoring 57 runs. Glenn Phillips, the fourth wicket for New Zealand, scored 19 runs before getting caught by Fakhar Zaman off Shaheen Afridi's bowling.

Debutant Daryl Mitchell also got out to Shaheen Afridi's delivery. Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, and Tim Southee got out for 26, 10, and 6 runs, respectively. Pakistan's bowlers Abbas Afridi and Shaheen Afridi took 3 wickets each, while Haris Rauf took 2 wickets.

In Pakistan's bowling lineup for the next match, Mohammad Rizwan, Saif Badar, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal, Osama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, and Haris Rauf are included. Osama Mir and Abbas Afridi are set to make their T20 debuts in the upcoming match.

Shaheen Afridi mentioned that the pitch seems suitable for bowling, hence the decision to bowl after winning the toss.