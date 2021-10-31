New Zealand beat strong Indian by eight wickets in ICC T20 Men World Cup

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) ::New Zealand defeated strong India by eight wickets when Daryl Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson guided team to a comfortable chasing of a meager 110 Indian total in 14.3 overs of the ICC Twenty20 Men World Cup played here at Dubai International cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Daryl Mitchell struck 49 runs, missing his 50s unluckily, off 35 balls with four boundaries and three towering sixes all around the ground while Kane Williamson made unbeaten 33 runs off 33 balls with three boundaries.

The world class batting line up of India once again failed to click against very balance bowling of New Zealand in their crucial tie match of the group-2 in front of jam-packed spectators, most of them were Indian but were disappointed badly because of the second Indian defeat, first against Pakistan when India lost by 10 wickets and now against New Zealand, they lost by eight wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first. India started the innings with KR Rahul and Kishan but once the opening pair failed and Ishan Kishan was bowled by Daryl Mitchell for just four off Bolt in the third over. The total score of the team was 11 runs.

In the sixth over, Rahul was also caught by Daryl Mitchell by putting a high short but this time the bowler was the experienced Tim Southee. Rahul scored 18 runs which included three fours. The score was 35 but when the score was 40 then Rohit Sharma who also got a chance but this time he was caught by Martin Guptill on the ball of Ish Sodhi in the eighth over. Sharma scored 14 runs. The most valuable wicket in the eleventh over fell when Virat Kohli gone of Ish Sodhi, taking a nice catch by Trent Boult. He scored just nine runs. The total score of the team was 48 runs.

When the fifty runs of the Indian team were completed on the fourth ball of the eleventh over. After that, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant could not show any notable performance and Adam Milne bowled him for 12 runs. At that time, the score of the Indian team was 70 runs. After losing the fifth wicket, Ravindra Jadeja came to support Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya scored 24 runs on the first ball of the 19th over and was caught by Martin Guptill on a long off Trent Boult.

On the same score Shardul Thakur went on his zero score when Gultil took a nice catch of Trend Boult. In the last over of the match, Jadeja scored 9 runs to take the score to 110 runs, which does not suit a world class batting line. It was scattered against Pakistan and on Sunday against New Zealand, the batting line up of India failed.

For New Zealand, best bowling by Trend Boult who claimed three wickets 20 runs in his four overs spell, Ish Sodhi got two wickets for 17 runs and Tim Southee and Adam Milne got one wicket each.

In reply, Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell started the innings in pursuit of 110 runs, while India started bowling on a new ball from mystery sniper Varun Chakraborty. A new ball was launched from Jasprit Bumrah this time.

In the fourth over, Bum caught Martin Guptill by Shardal Tucker for 20 runs. Martin Guptill's innings included three fours. At that time, New Zealand's total score was 24 runs. Daryl Mitchell came to the rescue. And both of them reached the score of 44 runs by the end of the power play. Even after that, both of them did not face any difficulty in scoring runs. Darrell Mitchell was bowled out for 49 by KR Rahul off Bumrah. Mitchell hit four fours and three sixes in his 35-ball innings. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 33. Jasprit Bumrah took both the wickets for India. Thus India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets and once again went into more hardship of reaching the semi-final because India has to win all three matches against their opponents. India now play Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan in the same group-2. Ish Sodhi was declared Man of the match who got two wickets 17 in his four over spell.

INDIA TEAMSHEET: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, NEW ZEALAND TEAMSHEET: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway (WK), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.