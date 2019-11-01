UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Beat Wales 40-17 To Finish Third At World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:53 PM

New Zealand beat Wales 40-17 to finish third at World Cup

Two tries from wing Ben Smith helped New Zealand to an entertaining consolation 40-17 win over Wales in the third-fourth play-off at the Rugby World Cup on Friday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Two tries from wing Ben Smith helped New Zealand to an entertaining consolation 40-17 win over Wales in the third-fourth play-off at the Rugby World Cup on Friday.

With nothing to lose, both teams threw the ball around in a watchable match at Tokyo Stadium, the All Blacks sending off departing coach Steve Hansen with a win to ease the pain of their crushing semi-final loss to England.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Wales New Zealand All From Coach

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

12 minutes ago

RAC arranges photographic exhibition to show solid ..

18 seconds ago

DEWA wins Innovation in New Collaboration Challeng ..

25 minutes ago

Dead bodies of man and woman found in Chitral

13 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

46 minutes ago

City police recover 5.595 kg heroine, 4 kg opium; ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.