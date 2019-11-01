New Zealand beat Wales 40-17 to finish third at World Cup

Two tries from wing Ben Smith helped New Zealand to an entertaining consolation 40-17 win over Wales in the third-fourth play-off at the Rugby World Cup on Friday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Two tries from wing Ben Smith helped New Zealand to an entertaining consolation 40-17 win over Wales in the third-fourth play-off at the Rugby World Cup on Friday.

With nothing to lose, both teams threw the ball around in a watchable match at Tokyo Stadium, the All Blacks sending off departing coach Steve Hansen with a win to ease the pain of their crushing semi-final loss to England.