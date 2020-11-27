UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Beat West Indies In First T20 International

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

New Zealand beat West Indies in first T20 international

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five wickets in a rain-affected first Twenty20 international at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.

The Black Caps finished on 179-5 after being set a target of 176 in a match where the innings were reduced to 16 overs because of persistent showers.

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson was match of the match after claiming a career-best haul of 5-21.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was the stand-out performer for the tourists with an unbeaten 75 from 37 balls.

The next fixture in the three-match series is in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Related Topics

Auckland Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement ceremony will be t ..

12 minutes ago

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

52 minutes ago

Test events for Tokyo Olympics to restart on March ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Zakharova Says US Engaged in Nerve Agents ..

3 minutes ago

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev Holds Talks With France's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.