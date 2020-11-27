New Zealand Beat West Indies In First T20 International
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:50 PM
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five wickets in a rain-affected first Twenty20 international at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.
The Black Caps finished on 179-5 after being set a target of 176 in a match where the innings were reduced to 16 overs because of persistent showers.
New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson was match of the match after claiming a career-best haul of 5-21.
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was the stand-out performer for the tourists with an unbeaten 75 from 37 balls.
The next fixture in the three-match series is in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.