New Zealand Beats Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 13, 2023 | 11:23 PM

New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their World Cup group game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Bangladesh was bowled out for 245 in 50 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 66. Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets each for New Zealand

Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their World Cup group game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Bangladesh was bowled out for 245 in 50 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 66. Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets each for New Zealand.

New Zealand chased down the target in 42.

5 overs, with Devon Conway (45) and Kane Williamson (78 retired hurt) providing a solid start. Daryl Mitchell (89 not out) and Glenn Phillips (16 not out) then finished the job with an unbroken 56-run stand.

This was New Zealand's third win in a row in the tournament, and they now top the Group A table. Bangladesh is yet to win a game and are bottom of the group. Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand was declared man of the match.

