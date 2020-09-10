UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Bowler Trent Boult Says Wasim Akram Is An Inspiration For Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is an inspiration for him

The player has said that there are many who are his ideals but Wasim Akram is an inspiration as no one can swing the ball as he could.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult said that Pakistan’s cricket star Wasim Akram is an inspiration for him.

Trent Boult said that he got inspiration from Wasim Akram to become a fast-bowler. He expressed these views during a Question and Answer session on Instagram.

Wasim Akram is role model for the young cricketers as he played 104 Tests and 356 One-Day Internationals, taking 414 and 502 wickets respectively.

“There are many idols but this guy, of course, is an inspiration for me to swing the ball,” said Trent Boult, pointing out that no one could move the ball like he could.

He also tagged Wasim Akram on his Instagram page.

Boult, who is considered one of the best bowlers in the world, played 67 Test matches, 90 ODIs and 27 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), claiming 267, 164 and 39 wickets, respectively, in each format.

“Two things are key for me- Run up and getting through the crease,” said Boult.

He stated that the best drill for young kids was to get a long piece of string and lining it up all the way to the keeper. Then practice running and bowling straight along the line! Pace comes with practice!” he said.

