UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Breakthrough As Burns Run Out For 101

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:30 AM

New Zealand breakthrough as Burns run out for 101

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Rory Burns thrived on fielding errors to post his second Test century and was then run out as England continued to advance in the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday.

At tea on day three in Hamilton, England were 218 for three after Burns and Root had added 177 for the third wicket.

Root, celebrating a return to form, was on 84 with Ben Stokes on 10.

With England looking to replicate New Zealand's winning formula in the first Test they needed long partnerships to build a healthy lead in an attempt to bowl New Zealand out on the final day.

Burns and Root obliged with Burns leading a charmed life when he was dropped on 10 and 19 and on 87 survived a run-out opportunity when New Zealand botched the return throw.

He progressed confidently to 100 with a single to fine leg off Neil Wagner but then two balls later he was gone, paying the price for ambling through for the first single when Root called for two.

Burns accelerated through the return leg but after a lengthy deliberation by the tv umpire he was found to be a centimetre short when BJ Watling broke the stumps.

With the docile pitch doing no favours for the bowlers, New Zealand needed to make the most of the few opportunities they had, with Burns' wicket their first success on day three.

Wagner did his best to trouble the batsmen with his stock bouncers but apart from striking Burns on the shoulder and the chest, the batsmen were never seriously under pressure.

It has been a crucial innings for England skipper Root who has struggled with the bat recently, leading to questions about whether the added pressure of captaincy was affecting his form.

His unbeaten 84 is his highest score in 15 Test innings since he notched a century against the West Indies in February.

Related Topics

Century Fine Hamilton Lead Price BJ Watling February Sunday Post TV From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

9 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

9 hours ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

9 hours ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

9 hours ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.