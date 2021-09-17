New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

(@fidahassanain)

New Zealand which arrived here after 18 years of long gap was due to play first One Damatch against Pakistan at Pindi stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) New Zealand has called off their tour to Pakistan, citing security reasons.

Both teams were due to play first match today at Pindi cricket Stadium.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket board had said that New Zealand Cricket had informed them about a security alert.

It said, “ “Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,”.

“PCB and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the NZC of the same.

The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team

“The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here. PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches,” it added.

The last minute withdrawl by New Zealand team has raised many questions as it is being considered as a threat to Pakistan Cricket and foolproof security arrangment for the game.