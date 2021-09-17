UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Calls Off Pakistan Tour, Citing 'security Reasons"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:44 PM

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

New Zealand which arrived here after 18 years of long gap was due to play first One Damatch against Pakistan at Pindi stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) New Zealand has called off their tour to Pakistan, citing security reasons.

Both teams were due to play first match today at Pindi cricket Stadium.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket board had said that New Zealand Cricket had informed them about a security alert.

It said, “ “Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,”.

“PCB and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the NZC of the same.

The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team

“The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here. PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches,” it added.

The last minute withdrawl by New Zealand team has raised many questions as it is being considered as a threat to Pakistan Cricket and foolproof security arrangment for the game.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Prime Minister World PCB Alert Same All Government Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

2 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

2 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

2 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

2 minutes ago
 Committee formed to probe malfunction in central o ..

Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed H ..

16 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates family park

DC inaugurates family park

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.