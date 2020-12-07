New Zealand Captain may miss matches against WI, Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, might miss upcoming Test against West Indies and matches against Pakistan due to paternity leave, the reports said on Monday.

The player’s partner was pregnant and could give birth any time from Mid December to late December.

Last Friday, Williamson also confirmed it saying that he would share his status about participation in matches against Pakistan.

“I have to decide whether I was going to miss matches or not,” said Williamson in conversation with reporters.

“No concerns if Williamson takes paternity leave,” said New Zealand team coach Gary Stead in a statement.

He said worst case scenario Kane misses some matches. As a dad, as a parent, you only get that chance once in your life to be there for your first child’s birth.

“This is very important for Kane too,” Stead told the reporters after New Zealand defeated West Indies by an innings and 134 runs in the first Test.

“We play cricket but the other things are also much important…that is much more important,” he stated.

It may be mentioned here that West Indies Test starts at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Friday Dec 11 while three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Kiwis will start from Dec 18.