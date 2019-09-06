New Zealand check Sri Lanka to 125-8 in third T20

Spinners Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle helped New Zealand restrict Sri Lanka to 125 for eight in the third and final Twenty20 international in Kandy on Friday

The duo claimed three wickets each to rattle the hosts, who have already lost the three-match series and trail 2-0, with regular strikes following their decision to bat first.

Santner returned impressive bowling figures of 3-12 from his four overs including a maiden with his left-arm spin.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka top-scored with 30 before falling to Astle's leg spin as Sri Lanka lost their way after first six overs of powerplay.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella (24), Lahiru Madushanka (20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (14 not out) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

New Zealand need 126 to sweep the series.