New Zealand clean sweep Bledisloe Cup

Perth, Australia, Sept 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :An irresistible New Zealand clean swept the Bledisloe Cup Sunday with a commanding 38-21 victory over Australia in a fiery contest at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Despite missing a slew of stars and having their preparations interrupted, the all-conquering All Blacks held the Wallabies scoreless in a lively first half and kept their foot on the gas throughout.