UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Clean Sweep Bledisloe Cup

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

New Zealand clean sweep Bledisloe Cup

Perth, Australia, Sept 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :An irresistible New Zealand clean swept the Bledisloe Cup Sunday with a commanding 38-21 victory over Australia in a fiery contest at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Despite missing a slew of stars and having their preparations interrupted, the all-conquering All Blacks held the Wallabies scoreless in a lively first half and kept their foot on the gas throughout.

Related Topics

Australia Perth Gas Sunday All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

1 hour ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

3 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.