UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Climb To Top Of ODI Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:33 PM

New Zealand climb to top of ODI rankings

New Zealand have moved to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI team rankings, according to the latest updates issued on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :New Zealand have moved to the summit of the International cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI team rankings, according to the latest updates issued on Monday.

At the start of May each year, the rating period is recalibrated so only results from the past three years are taken into consideration.

Essentially, results prior to 1 May 2018 no longer influence the rating method, developed by David Kendix, which determines the�MRF Tyres ICC team rankings.

In the system, results from the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons are weighted at 50 per cent, with matches since May 2020 given their full weighting.

This year's update sees New Zealand jump two spots to first on the ladder, with England slipping from top spot down to fourth. Australia has also climbed two positions to second, with India sliding to third, just ahead of England by decimal points.

England's drop in the rankings comes after a year in which they lost series to India and Australia, as well as an ODI against Ireland. As a result of the update, England's five straight bilateral ODI series wins in 2017/18 have been discounted from the ratings.

The Black Caps have won 20 of their 30 completed ODIs in the past three years, claiming series wins over Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh in that time, as well as a runners-up finish in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Further down the rankings, West Indies have climbed to eighth from ninth, with Sri Lanka going the other way.

This year's update sees New Zealand jump two spots to first on the ladder, with England slipping from top spot down to fourth. Australia has also climbed two positions to second, with India sliding to third, just ahead of England by decimal points.

England's drop in the rankings comes after a year in which they lost series to India and Australia, as well as an ODI against Ireland. As a result of the update, England's five straight bilateral ODI series wins in 2017/18 have been discounted from the ratings.

The Black Caps have won 20 of their 30 completed ODIs in the past three years, claiming series wins over Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh in that time, as well as a runners-up finish in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

On the T20I side of the ledger, England remain No.1 and have extended their lead over India to five points.

New Zealand have moved up from fifth to third, swapping places with Australia.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 80 countries have played the requisite six T20Is to remain in the rankings. Five countries have lost their ranking as a result of the update: Gambia, Ghana, Hungary, Sierra Leone, and Sweden.

The Test rankings update will be carried out following the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan v Zimbabwe series.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka David Lead Ireland Zimbabwe Sweden Sierra Leone Ghana Gambia Hungary May 2018 2019 2020 From Top New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pns Nasr’s Hadr Mission To Benin-africa: A Vibra ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Hadr Efforts: Reinvigorating Pakista ..

4 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Const ..

36 minutes ago

#ACSialkot trending top over Firdous Ashiq Awan’ ..

44 minutes ago

Ghana to receive over 1M doses of Sputnik V vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.