New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Opener Saim Ayub couldn't provide a solid start and was out after scoring 10 runs and Mohammad Rizwan added 24 run while Babar Azam fought to complete his fifty but got out for 58 runs.

DUNEDIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) In the third T20 match, New Zealand secured the series victory against Pakistan by defeating them by 45 runs. Playing in Dunedin, in pursuit of New Zealand's target of 225 runs, Pakistan began their batting innings.

Opener Saim Ayub couldn't provide a solid start and was out after scoring 10 runs. Partner batter Mohammad Rizwan added 24 runs, while Babar Azam fought to complete his fifty but got out for 58 runs.

Fakhar Zaman scored 19, Azam Khan contributed 10, Mohammad Nawaz made 28, and Iftikhar Ahmed managed only 1 run before getting out. Shadab Khan scored 16, and Mohammad Wasim remained not out at 1 run. New Zealand bowlers Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi each took one wicket.

Before the third T20 match of the series, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. New Zealand set a target of 225 runs for Pakistan, losing 7 wickets in the allocated 20 overs.

Kiwi opener Finn Allen played a remarkable inning, scoring 137 runs off 62 balls, but was eventually dismissed by Shahnawaz Khan.

For New Zealand, Finn Allen hit 16 fours and 5 sixes in his innings. Devon Conway scored 7, Tim Seifert made 31, Daryl Mitchell scored 8, Glenn Phillips contributed 19, Mark Chapman added 1, and Mitchell Santner managed 4 runs before being bowled out. Matt Henry scored 1 run, and Ish Sodhi added 3 runs to the total, remaining not out.

From Pakistan's side, Captain Shadab Khan failed once again, scoring only 43 runs in 4 overs and taking a solitary wicket. Similarly, Shahnawaz Khan also took one wicket. Haris Rauf proved to be the most expensive bowler, giving away 60 runs in 4 overs and taking 2 wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim each took one wicket.