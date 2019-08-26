New Zealand close in on series-levelling Sri Lanka win

Paceman Tim Southee struck twice to get into the Sri Lankan tail as New Zealand edged close to a series-levelling victory on day five of the second rain-hit Test on Monday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Paceman Tim Southee struck twice to get into the Sri Lankan tail as New Zealand edged close to a series-levelling victory on day five of the second rain-hit Test on Monday.

At tea Sri Lanka, who scored 244 in their first innings and were still 187 behind as they started their second, were tottering at 88 for seven at Colombo's P. Sara Oval.

Niroshan Dickwella, on 36, and Suranga Lakmal on 0 were batting with the hosts still trailing by 99 runs and needing to bat out one more session for a series-clinching draw.

Sri Lanka are 1-0 up in the two-Test series after their six-wicket victory in Galle.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne provided some resistance with his 70-ball 21 as he and Dickwella put on 41 runs for the sixth wicket before Southee broke the stand.

Karunaratne, who came after the fall of the fifth wicket following his time off the field on day four due a muscle strain, was trapped lbw.

Southee struck again with the second wicket of the session to send back Dilruwan Perera for nought as the hosts slipped to 75 for seven.