New Zealand Complete 3-0 ODI Series Sweep Against Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:16 AM
New Zealand won by 43 runs in the final and third ODI match against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui ground
MOUNT MAUNGANUI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) New Zealand completed 3-0 Series sweep against Pakistan.
The match was delayed due to bad weather.
After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan opted to field first.
Due to rain, both innings were reduced to 42 overs. Batting first, the Kiwi side scored 264 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted overs.
Captain Michael Bracewell was the top scorer with 59 runs, while Daryl Mitchell made 43 and Henry Nicholls contributed 31 runs.
For Pakistan, Aaqib Javed claimed 4 wickets, Naseem Shah took 2, while Faheem Ashraf and Sufiyan Muqeem took one wicket each.
Chasing the target, Pakistan were bowled out for 221 in 40 overs. The innings once again began on a disappointing note. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique started the innings, but Imam had to retire hurt after scoring just 1 run when he was struck on the face by a throw from a fielder. Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for 33.
Among other batters: Salman Agha scored 11, Usman Khan 12, captain Mohammad Rizwan 37, Tayyab Tahir 33, Naseem Shah 17, Faheem Ashraf 3, and Mohammad Wasim Jr was dismissed without scoring. Babar Azam played a 50-run knock.
From New Zealand, Ben Sears took 5 wickets, Jacob Duffy grabbed 2 while Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell picked up one wicket each.
Pakistan made one change in their playing XI, with Naseem Shah replacing Haris Rauf.
It may be mentioned here that New Zealand had already secured a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Squads
New Zealand: 1 Nick Kelly, 2 Rhys Mariu, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tim Seifert, 6 Michael Bracewell (capt), 7 Muhammad Abbas, 8 Mitchell Hay (wk), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Will O'Rourke
Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Mohammad Wasim Jr, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Sufiyan Muqeem, 11 Akif Javed
