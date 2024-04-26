Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM

New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrangements

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A delegation from New Zealand cricket, led by Chief Executive Officer Scott Weenink, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, here on Friday.

Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Chief Admin Shoaib Mahmood, and Operations Commander Shafiq Ahmed briefed the delegation on security arrangements and force deployment for the cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The delegation was briefed about the use of modern artificial intelligence technology and coordination with security agencies.

The Chief Executive Officer of New Zealand Cricket expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and was impressed by the city's monitoring through modern cameras.

He praised the warm welcome and excellent environment provided by the Safe Cities team. Scott Weenink, CEO of New Zealand Cricket, shared his thoughts on the Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series, saying, "Your system is world-class, and I am delighted to see it."

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority presented the delegation with commemorative shields.

