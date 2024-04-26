- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrangements
New Zealand Cricket CEO Visits PSCA, Expresses Satisfaction Over Security Arrangements
Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM
A delegation from New Zealand cricket, led by Chief Executive Officer Scott Weenink, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, here on Friday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A delegation from New Zealand cricket, led by Chief Executive Officer Scott Weenink, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, here on Friday.
Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Chief Admin Shoaib Mahmood, and Operations Commander Shafiq Ahmed briefed the delegation on security arrangements and force deployment for the cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand.
The delegation was briefed about the use of modern artificial intelligence technology and coordination with security agencies.
The Chief Executive Officer of New Zealand Cricket expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and was impressed by the city's monitoring through modern cameras.
He praised the warm welcome and excellent environment provided by the Safe Cities team. Scott Weenink, CEO of New Zealand Cricket, shared his thoughts on the Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series, saying, "Your system is world-class, and I am delighted to see it."
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority presented the delegation with commemorative shields.
Recent Stories
Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid
115 held for selling roti at higher rate
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims
2 injured over money dispute
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record
Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talks: officials
SECP-IFSB workshop highlights Pakistan's progress in Islamic Finance Development
SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29
IESCO issues power suspension programme
SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers
Asia Cricket Week from April 28
More Stories From Sports
-
Asia Cricket Week from April 281 hour ago
-
Spanish football federation appoints Rocha as president3 hours ago
-
Father, son killed in firing7 hours ago
-
Victor Boniface: Leverkusen boss Alonso makes you 'up your game'10 hours ago
-
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable victory over UAE14 hours ago
-
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan20 hours ago
-
National Hockey camp to be organized for Azlan Shah tournament21 hours ago
-
Islamabad Tennis Club demolished by CDA amid anti-encroachment action at public park: Tarar23 hours ago
-
Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs24 hours ago
-
Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified24 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy unveiled in Islamabad23 hours ago
-
Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is next March24 hours ago