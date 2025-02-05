New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In Pakistan For Tri-nation Series
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2025 | 03:38 PM
Team lands at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore where they were received by PCB officials
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2025) New Zealand cricket team on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan to participate in the tri-nation cricket series.
The team landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, where they were received by the PCB officials.
The visiting team would rest on Wednesday (today) before starting their practice sessions on Thursday (tomorrow).
The first match of the tri-nation series will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 8 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
