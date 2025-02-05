Open Menu

New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In Pakistan For Tri-nation Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2025 | 03:38 PM

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

Team lands at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore where they were received by PCB officials

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2025) New Zealand cricket team on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan to participate in the tri-nation cricket series.

The team landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, where they were received by the PCB officials.

The visiting team would rest on Wednesday (today) before starting their practice sessions on Thursday (tomorrow).

The first match of the tri-nation series will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 8 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore PCB February Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

3 minutes ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

11 minutes ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

56 minutes ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

56 minutes ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

1 hour ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports