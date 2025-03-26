New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

(@Abdulla99267510)

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) A brilliant five-wicket haul by James Neesham and a blazing knock by Tim Seifert powered New Zealand to a dominant eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final match of the T20 series at Sky Stadium, Wellington on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 129, the Black Caps secured victory with 60 balls to spare, losing only two wickets along the way.

The foundation of the chase was laid by Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who stitched together a rapid 93-run opening partnership.

Allen played a quickfire 27 off 12 balls, smashed five fours and a six before falling to Sufiyan Muqeem in the seventh over.

Muqeem struck again in his next over, removing Mark Chapman, but Seifert remained unstoppable. The explosive opener finished unbeaten on 87 off 38 deliveries, smashing six fours and 10 sixes, steering his side to a comfortable win.

Daryl Mitchell remained not out on 2 while Muqeem was the only successful bowler for Pakistan, claiming 2 wickets for just 6 runs in his 2-over spell.

Pakistan’s struggle with bat

New Zealand opted to field first, and the decision paid off as Pakistan’s batting lineup struggled to build momentum, managing only 128/9 in 20 overs despite a half-century from Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan had a disastrous start, losing Hasan Nawaz for a duck in the second over with just five runs on the board.

A brief 18-run stand between Mohammad Haris and Omair Bin Yousuf followed before both batters fell in quick succession.

Haris managed 11 off 17 balls, striking two boundaries.

Yousuf and Usman Khan both scored 7, while Abdul Samad contributed only 4.

At 52/5 in 10.2 overs, Pakistan found itself in deep trouble. However, Salman Ali Agha and Shadab Khan steadied the innings with a 54-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Shadab, after scoring 28 off 20 balls with five boundaries, was removed by Neesham in the 17th over.

The same over saw the dismissal of Jahandad Khan, pushing Pakistan further into trouble at 108/7.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha’s fighting 51 off 39 balls, including six fours and a six, ended in the penultimate over as Neesham struck once again.

Neesham’s Destructive Spell

James Neesham was the standout bowler for New Zealand, dismantling Pakistan’s batting order with 5 wickets for just 22 runs in four overs.

Jacob Duffy picked up two wickets, while Ish Sodhi and Ben Sears claimed one each.

With this win, New Zealand sealed the T20I series in commanding fashion, leaving Pakistan with much to reconsider ahead of their next campaign.