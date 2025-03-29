Open Menu

New Zealand Defeat Pakistan By 73 Runs In First ODI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2025 | 02:18 PM

Pakistan was bowled out for 271 runs in 44.1 overs while chasing a 345-run target set by New Zealand in the first ODI match at Napier ground

NAPIER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2025) New Zealand on Saturday defeated Pakistan by 73 runs in the first ODI match.

The New Zealand took 1-0 lead in ODI series.

Pakistan was bowled out for 271 runs in 44.1 overs while chasing a 345-run target at Napier ground.

Pakistan’s openers started aggressively as Usman Khan and Abdullah Shafique provided an 83-run opening stand. However, Usman Khan was dismissed for 39, followed by Abdullah Shafique, who departed for 36 at a total score of 88.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam built a 76-run partnership for the third wicket but Rizwan returend to pavilion to 30 runs. The other batters struggled, with Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf and Akif Javed managing just 1 run each while Irfan Khan Niazi and Naseem Shah were dismissed for ducks.

Babar Azam was Pakistan’s top scorer with 78 runs while Salman Agha contributed a resilient 58-run innings.

For New Zealand, Nathan Smith took 4 wickets, Jacob Duffy claimed 2, while Michael Bracewell and Mohammad Abbas took one wicket each.

New Zealand had a shaky start, losing three wickets for just 50 runs.

Will Young (1), Nick Kelly (15), and Henry Nicholls (11) were dismissed early.

However, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman stabilized the innings with a 199-run partnership. Chapman played a brilliant knock of 132 runs, hitting 13 fours and 6 sixes, while Mitchell contributed 76 runs.

Debutant Mohammad Abbas also impressed, scoring 52 runs off 26 balls, which included 3 sixes and 3 fours.

For Pakistan, Irfan Khan took 3 wickets, while Haris Rauf and Akif Javed claimed 2 each. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali took one wicket each.

Previously, New Zealand had defeated Pakistan 4-1 in the five-match T20I series.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed.

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (w), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke.

