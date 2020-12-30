UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Defeats Pakistan, Takes 1-0 Lead In Two-match Test Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:52 AM

New Zealand defeats Pakistan, takes 1-0 lead in two-match Test series

New Zealand scored won the first Test despite that Fawad Alam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan fought well for Pakistan at Mount Maunganui.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the first Test match by 101 runs and took 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Wednesday.

Fawad Alam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan fought well but could not survive national team from defeat as they absorbed 165-run stand to take the first Test into a final-session just before Kyle Jamieson dismissed the captain on 60. Neil Wagner dismissed Fawad Alam 102.

New Zealand set the target of 373 runs which Pakistan failed to chase as it could score 271 runs in the second innings. Mitchell Santner dismissed Naseem Shah—the last wicket.

Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Santner all took two wickets apiece.

A draw would have all but ended New Zealand’s chance of making the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.

The hosts had scored 432 runs in their first innings, with the help of skipper Williamson’s brilliant 129. Pakistan had asked Kiwis to bat first. But, later, Pakistan could manage only 239 runs in their first innings with Faheem 91 and Mohammad Rizwan 71 being the only two batsmen with notable performances.

The second innings was declared by New Zealand on 180/5 after Tom Blundell (64) and Tom Latham (53) scored fifties.

The 2nd Test match would be played from January 3, 2021 at Christchurch.

