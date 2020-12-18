UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Draw First Blood In Pakistan T20 Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:13 PM

New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.

The Black Caps ended on 156 for five with seven balls to spare after losing the toss and being set a target of 154.

Tim Seifert top-scored for the hosts with 57, while debutant paceman Jacob Duffy took four for 33.

Pakistan never recovered from a slow start, despite a fighting 42 from stand-in captain Shadab Khan.

Haris Rauf was the tourists' best bowler, taking three for 29.

Related Topics

Pakistan Auckland Shadab Khan From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

54 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

1 hour ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.