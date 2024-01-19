Open Menu

New Zealand Elect To Bowl First In Crucial T20I Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:11 PM

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

With a commanding lead of 3-0 in the series, the Kiwis are looking to further solidify their position, while Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Team Green is determined to break its losing streak and stage a comeback.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) In a crucial move, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the fourth match of the five-game T20I series at Christchurch today (Friday).

With a commanding lead of 3-0 in the series, the Kiwis are looking to further solidify their position, while Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Team Green is determined to break its losing streak and stage a comeback.

The hosts, who secured a convincing victory in the third T20I at University Oval, Dunedin on Wednesday, posted a formidable total of 224-7, propelled by an outstanding century from Finn Allen.

In response, Pakistan managed to reach only 179-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Tim Southee emerged as the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming two wickets for 29 runs in his four overs.

His crucial performance played a pivotal role in restricting Pakistan to 179-7 and securing a 45-run victory for the home side.

The Kiwis now hold an unassailable lead in the five-match series.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Christchurch Lead University Oval, Dunedin From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

8 minutes ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

19 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

24 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports