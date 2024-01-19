New Zealand Elect To Bowl First In Crucial T20I Against Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:11 PM
With a commanding lead of 3-0 in the series, the Kiwis are looking to further solidify their position, while Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Team Green is determined to break its losing streak and stage a comeback.
CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) In a crucial move, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the fourth match of the five-game T20I series at Christchurch today (Friday).
The hosts, who secured a convincing victory in the third T20I at University Oval, Dunedin on Wednesday, posted a formidable total of 224-7, propelled by an outstanding century from Finn Allen.
In response, Pakistan managed to reach only 179-7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Tim Southee emerged as the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming two wickets for 29 runs in his four overs.
His crucial performance played a pivotal role in restricting Pakistan to 179-7 and securing a 45-run victory for the home side.
The Kiwis now hold an unassailable lead in the five-match series.
