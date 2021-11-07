New Zealand into T20 World Cup semi-finals, India eliminated

Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals and eliminate pre-tournament favourites India on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 125, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Devon Conway (36) put on an unbeaten stand of 68 to drive the team home with 11 balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

The Kiwis joined Pakistan as the two teams in the final four from Group 2, leaving India's final match against Namibia on Monday a dead rubber.

England and Australia made the semi-finals from the other group.