New Zealand lead South Africa 7-6 at half-time

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand led South Africa 7-6 at half-time in a tense Rugby Championship Test in Wellington on Saturday.

The Springboks dominated possession and territory without crossing the All Blacks line, their points coming from two early Handre Pollard penalties.

But just before half-time the All Blacks struck back with a converted try to Jack Goodhue, who completed a 60-metre move that started with turnover ball.