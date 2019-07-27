UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Lead South Africa 7-6 At Half-time

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

New Zealand lead South Africa 7-6 at half-time

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand led South Africa 7-6 at half-time in a tense Rugby Championship Test in Wellington on Saturday.

The Springboks dominated possession and territory without crossing the All Blacks line, their points coming from two early Handre Pollard penalties.

But just before half-time the All Blacks struck back with a converted try to Jack Goodhue, who completed a 60-metre move that started with turnover ball.

Related Topics

Wellington South Africa Turkish Lira All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

7 minutes ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

43 minutes ago

Faysal Qureshi disassociates himself from Firdous ..

53 minutes ago

Asad Umar says he had a plan to avoid IMF Program

1 hour ago

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.